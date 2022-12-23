Shakira’s plan to get rid of her children from Gerard Pique and Clara Xia Marty at Christmas

After signing the separation agreement before Gerrard Pique s Shakira Where both agreed that both colombian and her Sons They can live in Miami to get away from the media pressure they experienced after the celebrity split, and many wondered where Sasha and Milano would spend this. birthdayso the barranquillera already has it plan perfect for Push them away For the former player and Clara Shea Marty in this season.

After, after Shakira s Gerrard Pique Announcing their reformation last June, the two have had to deal not only with the paparazzi following them everywhere, but also with coming to an agreement on SonsWell, seasons birthday It is usually spent with the family, so many expect to have dinner on December 24th.

Shakira plans to take her kids away with Gerard Pique and Clara Xia Marty this Christmas

According to information from “La Vanguardia”, Shakira He already has plan for avoid for them Sons From Gerrard Pique Based on Clara Shea Marty He is birthdaybecause the Colombian supposedly took a direct flight yesterday to Dubai, where Barranquillara plans to spend December 24 with Sasha and Milano, so she is not planning to hand her over to her father this season.

while, Gerrard Pique He is too busy dating Clara Shea Marty Well, a few weeks ago they were caught at the Barcelona airport spending a few days in Prague for their anniversary, but apparently it was a fling because they had to return immediately for the annual Cosmos party as a couple, as they were pictured very happy upon leaving said event.

Recently, many have wondered, with whom will he spend the night? birthday Gerrard Piquewell with Sons It can’t be, since then Shakira already fired him plan for Push them away From him and who Clara Shea Martyso it is rumored that he is a former player, who can spend it with his new girlfriend or with his parents in Barcelona, ​​​​but we will have to wait for the international media or the paparazzi to give clues as to the whereabouts of the owner Cosmos this season.