Gerard Pique gets the privilege and Shakira will be spending Christmas away from her kids for this unexpected reason

Shakirathe Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, actress and businesswoman, has undoubtedly given a lot to talk about in recent months following her split from the Spanish footballer. Gerrard Pique. The Latina artist faced various legal problems regarding the custody of her children, Sasha and Milan Pique.

The Colombian decided to move from Spain to Miami as there would be a custody dispute of her children with her Gerrard Pique. After the court’s decision, it was decided Sasha and Milan Pique they will be responsible for Shakira Although the judge decided that the children must live with their father for ten days before moving to Miami and also in other seasons throughout 2023.

Attorney Gerrard Pique State the following regarding joint custody before Shakira: “The three vacation periods throughout the school year, Thanksgiving, Winter or Christmas and Easter, about ten days each, Milan s Sasha They will be completely with their father. In addition, the custody will also be for him ten days out of every month and the summer vacation will be distributed in a ratio of about 70/30% in favor of Barcelona.

In addition to the family drama, Shakira He must deal with some outstanding issues before leaving Spain. Someone was selling the house they shared Gerrard Pique In Barcelona while moving to Miami since the paparazzi recorded the arrival of women at the mother’s house Sasha and Milan Pique load bags.

legend

The property in which you will live Shakira with his children Sasha and Milan Piquefar from Gerrard PiqueIts area is 750 square metres. The luxury mansion, worth $10 million, is located in South Florida and overlooks the bay and pier for sailing.