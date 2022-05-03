Yanet Garcia turns the temperature up with her curves

Yanette Garcia She was very active on social networks last Monday, sharing multimedia content that went viral and inviting more than 14.7 million followers on Instagram to ask her questions.

One of the inquiries of a regular nature I received Yanette It was as follows: “I like you. Keep working on YouTube.” “Awww I see a lot of comments on my YouTube channel! I promise I will be back 2 months before my grandmother passed away and my family and I are still recovering from this big loss, but I will be back to create a lot of content for you” was the media’s response.

a few hours ago, Yanette Garcia She once again showed all her beauty on social networks. The artist from Monterey posted a black and white photo on her official Instagram account, which attracted the eyes of her millions of fans from all over the planet. Latina was wearing one gown and a towel over her head. The former weather announcer for the TV signal conquered her followers with piercing looks and mean earrings.

Instagram screenshot Yanet Garcia

The red heart emoji and the fire emoji were the simple and short text that Lewis Howes’ ex-partner chose as a comment on his aforementioned webcam post.

Yant Garcia is pretending. Source: Instagram Yanet Garcia

This post is mentioned above Garcia harvest in Instagram Thousands of likes, easily overcome the barrier of a thousand hearts in just hours. “What an amazing picture, you are beautiful Yante Garcia, beautiful”, “Don’t suck that woman cheating on this idiot!” And “My Lord is like a princess, a vision that enchants a man,” in addition to a torrent of praise in his comments. It was one of the most prominent messages the famous model received in her publications.