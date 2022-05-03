May 3, 2022

Met Gala: The extravagant images left from the famous fashion event in New York

Lane Skeldon May 3, 2022 3 min read
Spanish artist Rosalia did not want to miss the event.

The Met Gala, one of fashion’s most important events, opened the red carpet on Monday, May 2, in New York for some of the world’s most famous stars.

This year, the dress code was “glamour of gold,” evoking America’s economic boom years in the late 1800s.

This topic sparked controversy on social media.

This is underlined by some for the fact that many working-class American families struggle to make ends meet Highest inflation rate in four decades That country is suffering.

