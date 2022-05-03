Met Gala: The extravagant images left from the famous fashion event in New York

- Drafting
The Met Gala, one of fashion’s most important events, opened the red carpet on Monday, May 2, in New York for some of the world’s most famous stars.
This year, the dress code was “glamour of gold,” evoking America’s economic boom years in the late 1800s.
This topic sparked controversy on social media.
This is underlined by some for the fact that many working-class American families struggle to make ends meet Highest inflation rate in four decades That country is suffering.
One of the attendees, actor Riz Ahmed, arrived dressed as a smart worker. “This is a tribute to the migrant workers who maintained the golden age,” he said.
This fundraising event is back on schedule in early May after the pandemic forced the event to be canceled in 2020 and last year’s event postponed until the fall.
Some 400 names from the world of music, cinema, fashion and sports Take part in a lavish fashion show on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Among the guests was former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who said she would be attending for the first time in 20 years to celebrate American fashion and spirit.
Tickets for the popular event cost $35,000 and tables cost $300,000.
The ceremony raises millions of dollars for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a fashion museum that closes tens of thousands of exhibits to the general public.
