Met Gala: The extravagant images left from the famous fashion event in New York

image source, Getty Images caption, Spanish artist Rosalia did not want to miss the event.

The Met Gala, one of fashion’s most important events, opened the red carpet on Monday, May 2, in New York for some of the world’s most famous stars.

This year, the dress code was “glamour of gold,” evoking America’s economic boom years in the late 1800s.

This topic sparked controversy on social media.

This is underlined by some for the fact that many working-class American families struggle to make ends meet Highest inflation rate in four decades That country is suffering.

One of the attendees, actor Riz Ahmed, arrived dressed as a smart worker. “This is a tribute to the migrant workers who maintained the golden age,” he said.

image source, Getty Images caption, Actor Riz Ahmed, left, arrived dressed as a smart worker.

image source, Getty Images caption, Spouses Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have focused a lot of attention. Lively’s appearance surprised those present as it was a double dress.

image source, Getty Images caption, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny’s appearance certainly did not go unnoticed.

image source, Getty Images caption, Kim Kardashian’s iconic Marilyn Monroe dress was one of the most talked about things at the party. The dress has been stored in special conditions and cannot be altered. Kardashian had to lose several kilograms to put it on.

image source, Getty Images caption, Elon Musk, who’s been on everyone’s lips lately for his Twitter takeover, didn’t want to miss the party.

This fundraising event is back on schedule in early May after the pandemic forced the event to be canceled in 2020 and last year's event postponed until the fall.

Some 400 names from the world of music, cinema, fashion and sports Take part in a lavish fashion show on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Among the guests was former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who said she would be attending for the first time in 20 years to celebrate American fashion and spirit.

Tickets for the popular event cost $35,000 and tables cost $300,000.

The ceremony raises millions of dollars for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a fashion museum that closes tens of thousands of exhibits to the general public.

image source, Getty Images caption, An elegant look for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

image source, Getty Images caption, Katy Perry wore a black dress with translucent paper.

image source, Getty Images caption, Young artist Billie Eilish chose green to attend the event.

image source, Getty Images caption, Extravagant Belgian artist Stromae attended the party after his recent return to the stage.

image source, Getty Images caption, Cara Delevingne, provocative look.