May 3, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

From the shower, Bambita fell in love with everyone with an amazing photo session

From the shower, Bambita fell in love with everyone with an amazing photo session

Lane Skeldon May 3, 2022 2 min read

Bambita The Argentine media was in the mouth of the Argentine media this weekend because of the dress that China Suárez wore at the 2022 Platino Awards. Although the former Casi Ángeles wore the black outfit, journalists saw it as very similar to the one worn by the hostess “The Hotel de los Famosos” in white at the 2018 Martín Fierro Cable Awards.

“It’s worth Bambita, children. I like it. Show Partners panelist Karina Iavikoli commented that he has a very similar look, hairstyle. It is reality. There are only two pictures to compare between, and you can look like.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Ugly feeling”: Aqal reveals betrayal in a full party, did Belinda betray him? | video

May 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Malija Restrepo says her face was crooked due to stress – people – culture

May 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Andres Hurtado Was Giving A Diamond Ring To Azteca TV Host And They Called Him “Businessman” | Offers

May 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

From the shower, Bambita fell in love with everyone with an amazing photo session

May 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How do you know if your cell phone has been interfered with and how to prevent it?

May 2, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Restaurant students will receive $ 8.28 per virtual or hybrid day for the 2021-2022 school year

May 2, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Peruvian national football team was sanctioned by FIFA before the play-off match of the 2022 World Cup Qatar | FPF | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

May 2, 2022 Cassandra Curtis