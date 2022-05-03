From the shower, Bambita fell in love with everyone with an amazing photo session

Bambita The Argentine media was in the mouth of the Argentine media this weekend because of the dress that China Suárez wore at the 2022 Platino Awards. Although the former Casi Ángeles wore the black outfit, journalists saw it as very similar to the one worn by the hostess “The Hotel de los Famosos” in white at the 2018 Martín Fierro Cable Awards.

“It’s worth Bambita, children. I like it. Show Partners panelist Karina Iavikoli commented that he has a very similar look, hairstyle. It is reality. There are only two pictures to compare between, and you can look like.”

Related news

As for the appearance itself, it was analyzed by Lully Fernandez, who came to some conclusions; “It’s not the same dress, what it actually looks like is a strapless cut on the torso. The Chinese skirt is more voluminous with tulle, unlike the skirt from BambitaWhich have another canvas and bracket. It’s similar, but even the china one has tulle in the front above the neckline, which makes it very different.”

Source: Instagram @pampitaoficial

For his part, last weekend, Bambita We shared three photos with a purple lace ensemble and captioned “My Choice This Season”, attracting a popular clothing brand. Without a doubt, at 44 years old, the brunette looks more gorgeous than ever and it seems time does not pass her by.

Source: Instagram @pampitaoficial

Spread Instagram It has exceeded 87,000 likes and 637 comments. In the photos, he shows a demonstrator in the bathroom with a hairdryer in hand. “That great beauty that characterizes you Karu,” “and more so with your mighty lomazzo” and “Forever beautiful Karu” were some of the messages he received.