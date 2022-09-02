Yanet García has been enshrined as the Queen of OnlyFans: she shows off her curves in a bold look

It is no secret that Yanette Garcia She has established herself as a personality in the world of social networks thanks to the content she shares on her various profiles, which more than makes clear that she is one of the most enviable bodies among the show’s celebrities.

After brilliance for many years as a TV presenter, the famous woman born in the state of Nuevo Leon found in her Instagram and OnlyFans The perfect place to show off her symmetrical figure in her alluring looks that fit her perfectly, or at least that’s what her followers showed her.

It was precisely on her Instagram profile that the country’s most famous weather girl surprised everyone by sharing a photo that defied censorship because she Modeling a risky look that left nothing to the imagination, becoming a sensation on digital platforms.

Photo: Instagram / @iamyanetgarcia

Yant Garcia is the queen of OnlyFans

Moments ago, she had over 14 million followers on Instagram, the former partner of Andrea Legarreta In the Today’s program She explained the real reason why she is considered one of the favorites on social media with her stunning flirtatious looks.

Without fear of censorship, Yant Garcia shared a photo that did not go unnoticed as she showed off her beauty with a beautiful hairstyle and stunning makeup, but what stole her the most was her bold look.

It turns out that the OnlyFans star showed off her beauty by designing a flirty bra that highlighted her entire personality. Internet users immediately became present in the post by highlighting that the celebrity is one of the most beautiful on various websites.

As expected, the post went viral in a few minutes adding thousands of endless “likes” and comments; Most of them agree that Yanet Garcia does not break the censorship imposed on various digital platforms.

Photo: Instagram / @iamyanetgarcia

Yant Garcia shines in OnlyFans

As we mentioned before, Yanette Garcia She achieved much of her fame thanks to the excellent work she did for many years as the host of The Hoy Show, coincidentally with Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raoul “Black” Ariza.

After confirming her departure from TV, the weather girl ventured into OnlyFans, a social network where she is generating thousands of income thanks to posts she shares. In addition, on other internet sites, he also has millions of followers.

