September 3, 2022

picture | Kimberly Louisa shows a white dress from Miami. "Let's get rid of the cold"

Lane Skeldon September 3, 2022 2 min read

Kimbri Luisa She continued to add successes to her career, recently becoming the first Mexican woman to perform on the main stage. Tomorrowlandone of the most important electronic music festivals in the world, the star took his talent and across borders to raise the name of his country in the Belgium.

Origin from Mexicali, Baja California It has now been uploaded to its official account in InstagramA picture of her in a beautiful white dress from Miami, Florida Where do you live with your husband? John God Pantoja And their children, Kima and Juanito.

Kimberly Louisa showed off her look. IG / kimberly.loaiza

In the picture you sharedKimberly Guadalupe Luisa Martinezthe real name of “Kim”He also wrote an excerpt from his new song “Fire”, A song that premiered at a music festival with two important DJs: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

Your new collaboration

“Fire” It is a long-awaited project for both parties, as well as for followers, because, according to the creator, it came with the birth of her son Juanito and now sharing it with the millions of people who support her is something very satisfying.

The older girl, as her fans call her, grew up and developed in the artistic community thanks to YouTube, where she revealed her personal life, challenges, and her romantic relationship with John God PantojaThe person with the most followers on TikTok and the Guinness World Record for being the female influencer with the most Spanish-language subscribers, now 24, has become an internet reference, the person with the most followers on TikTok.

a race Kimberly Louisa It was on the rise, it was from Internet For music and also managed to be a part of TV shows in the US and touring different places in Mexico.

Kimberly impresses Louisa and Carol J at Tomorrowland with their costumes; This is how the flags of Mexico and Colombia waved

The hot video Kimberly Loaiza is trending on Instagram

