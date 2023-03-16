Yalitza Aparicio dazzles at the Cartier show in an elegant olive dress

On the night of Tuesday, March 14, the exhibition “Design Cartier: A Living Legacy”, an event attended by many personalities, including Paulina Rubio and Yalitza AparicioBoth are Mexican celebrities who flooded the event with beauty and style. However, this time we’ll focus on the look of the Oaxacan actress, who’s been seen looking gorgeous Olive green dress.

This tonality, in addition to being dynamic and attractive, indicates serenity and responsibility, traits that distinguish Yalitza Apariciodespite having a large community of haters, has always known how to respond in a balanced way to comments that seek to destabilize them.

In fact, on more than one occasion, it was The protagonist of “Rome” This has gone viral thanks to answers that end up silencing his critics, because instead of engaging in discussions, he usually makes TikToks that many of his fans interpret as a veiled response to what people who disagree with him say. his talent.

At 29 years old, Yalitza Aparicio has become a global actress / IG: yalitzaapariciomtz

The dress that Yalitza Aparicio wore at the Cartier show

Back to that outfit too Actress of the last season of “Mujeres Asesinas”it should be noted that this trend has adhered to one of the trends that has gained importance since the middle of last year: openings, a sensual element that contributes to any design, however simple it may seem, that acquires a special charm.

In this case, Yalitza Aparicio She decided to use a dress by designer Pablo Rivera, who on previous occasions had already been responsible for dressing famous celebrities on other occasions. The design the guru is wearing also takes her crisp necklines and mixes them with a slit just below the top, creating the feeling that her outfit is really a two-piece.

However, if we look closely, we discover that Dress the protagonist of “Presencias” It is, in fact, a dynamic piece that seeks to play with texture to generate visual effects that women can use My little girl who seek to lengthen their figure, as the Mexican actress has shown in this photo.

This was the dress in which Yalitza Aparicio was crowned Queen of the Night / IG: yalitzaapariciomtz

being a strapless dress, Yalitza Aparicio can flaunt her tattoo in all its splendor Last year on the right forearm, which consists of a figure of a flying hummingbird and has elements such as a planet and diamonds, and details that end up forming the design that the actress decided to capture on her skin because of its delineation. So much with this bird that can’t be captured and loves its freedom.

