March 16, 2023

Kendall Jenner jumps on the Bad Bunny

March 16, 2023

Did love arrive when you least expected it? This is what could happen with supermodel Kendall Jenner, who could be related to the superstar of the urban genre, Bad Bunny.

According to entertainment magazine US Weekly, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family confirmed, under anonymity, that although there is nothing official between the two, they both “see each other regularly and get to know each other better.”

Likewise, she asserted that although the businesswoman “wasn’t really looking for someone to go out with” after her break in November last year with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, her feelings were “on the rise” for the interpreter of songs like “Titi Asked Me.” and “Nefirita”.

“It’s not super serious, but she loves him and is open to seeing where things go with him,” says the source, highlighting the chemistry between the two.

“Kendall appreciates the way he treats her with respect and makes her laugh,” he said, noting that the award-winning urbanite is “so charming and thinks he’s a great guy,” so Jenner was pretty hopeful.

He noted that “even though things are still very new, they definitely see potential”.

Since mid-February, Jenner and Benito Antonio Martinez-Ocasio, given name Cunego Malo, have drawn attention to the international press after an Instagram account under the pseudonym “DeuxMoi” highlighted in the “Deux U” podcast that they were found “grajándose” at an exclusive restaurant in California. . It was alleged that both shared time with Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife, businesswoman Hailey Bieber.

