Yailin, the most viral shows how she lived without luxuries in her parents’ house before meeting Anuel AA

Since the singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old has formalized her relationship with her fellow Dominican Yilin They do not cease to appear on social networks that are full of luxury and the good life. But the life of the young woman ten years less than her boyfriend was not always like this, but she was more modest and moderate.

Anuel and Eileen. Source: TERRA Archive

It was the same who capitalized on her popularity by being next to Anuel AA He opened an account on Tik Tok in which he showed what his mother’s house looks like inside and how he lives without any luxuries before meeting the ex. Carol J And start a romantic relationship.

Related news

Yilin I looked into her ‘single’ room and showed a large bed with greyscale trim, lamp, chest of drawers in shades of brown, and air-conditioning because the temperatures in the Dominican Republic are very high. In her living room, she showed off a blue armchair that she herself decorated with white pillows.

In the living room there is a picture Yilin In her beginnings as a singer, as far as the kitchen is concerned, she has brown toned cabinets, a bar and appliances. Members Anuel AA The Dominicans responded immediately and filled their Tik Tok videos with thousands of likes.

The truth is that since then Yilin She is engaged to Anuel AA She pampers everyone, travels with him on a private plane and a yacht, wears an expensive engagement ring on her finger and attends the most chosen parties. She was also seen walking with her boyfriend in luxury cars. Total life change!