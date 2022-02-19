“The most beautiful things in life cannot be bought,” says Christian Nodal, would that be indirect for Belinda?

The singer thought about money at his last concert in Honduras.

February 19, 2022, 11:04 am

After his separation from Belinda, Christian Nodal He seems to be having a good time, at least professionally, as the singer released new music, signed with a new label and resumed his presentations, like the one he gave last Friday night at Honduras.

However, the singer felt pain on stage after stating that there were several of them Things money can’t buy.

“The following song was composed at a point in my life about 4 or 5 years ago where I didn’t know that the most beautiful things in life cannot be bought, things like loyalty, respect, love, faithfulness, trust., benevolence. Friendship…”, she expressed singer.

Soon, many videos of the moment spread, with more than one follower of the singer returning the aforementioned message to what happened in his previous relationship with an interpreter. ”in the dark”.

Belinda defends herself

Belinda She recently took to her Instagram account to share a statement in which she is tired and disappointed about what has been said about her in recent days.

The singer begins her script by noting that she has always tried to maintain a good relationship with the media but they have already gone through’‘Barrier of respect’ Well, it confirms that they have Defamation and slander Through the information you put you in a vulnerable position.

“I do not intend to become a victim, because the constant struggle and work of my life have been my hallmark. That is why I decided to take all measures Necessary to claim – even by legal meansThe respect that all women deserve to be treated.”

In this way, the singer shows that she will not be silent and will defend herself if necessary, especially from the slander she was subjected to.