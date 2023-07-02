Work on the Inca Trail won the Science Fair

The work “Tras las Huellas del Qhapaq Ñan III” by students Katia Peralta Angel and Oriana Galigillo from the High School of the City of Santa Cruz, made the transition to the provincial instance of the science fair to be developed in the capital in August.

The second year students worked under the direction of Professor Griselda Angel on this project which aims to create a tourist center whose objective is to restore and maintain the Camino del Inca, a section that includes the cities of Campanas, Santa Cruz and The Block. .

As they explained, “Our goal is to make this center a reality, because by restoring this archaeological site of ours, it will be in the interest of tourism, improving the economy of these cities, and providing jobs for our youth who are in dire need of it, so that they can remain in their places of origin.” .

“All the students of our institution are actively involved in the development of this project and it has also sparked interest in other alternatives to continue their studies, such as a career in tourism. For this to be possible, we will need to involve the families of our students, the townspeople and, above all, the government authorities. It is not something impossible, it is Simply to highlight the scale of this project that would benefit everyone and the commitment of the different actors that will allow it to be implemented.