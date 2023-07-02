Why it is important to create routines for physical and mental health

Trying to go to bed and get up at the same time, eat meals neatly or exercise regularly are some of the habits that doctors recommend to keep your body and mind healthy. Various studies have shown that routine It is essential at all stages of life, from childhood and adolescence to adulthood.

Psychologist Thomas St. Cecilia He explains that “in many ways, physical and emotional health are part of the same thing: These aspects of life are interconnected, so routines like exercise sports several times a week, Sleeps Sufficient hours or healthy eating have a positive effect on psychological phenomena such as our ability to focus or our ability to maintain control in stressful situations.”

Establishing a routine can help you sleep better, be active or manage stress better and maintain emotional balance.

Control your stress level

An effective routine can help reduce stress, which can improve mental health but also reduce the risk of heart disease.

Maintaining consistent waking and sleeping times can help you rest better. Routines such as your sleep schedule and bedtime habits affect mental alertness, emotional well-being and energy.

In order to eat healthy, you need to plan the time to go shopping. If this planning is not there, you will definitely end up eating a sandwich, some ultra-processed food like frozen pizza or food at home. Taking the time to plan your trip to the grocery store gives you a chance to think about healthy foods and meals that you can incorporate into your daily life.

A daily routine can help you stay active, and an exercise schedule or program can help you manage your time.

The dangers of “auto mode”

Pedro Urbina In an article by Like everything in this life, routines taken to extremes can also be dangerous. As shownIn an article by CIPSIA psychologists , a well-established and strict routine can also hide some negative aspects: «Always doing things in a routine way, in the same way and can automatically conflict with improvisation. If we allow “auto mode” to control our daily life, we can forget about our interests, passions and tastes, because they stop demanding our attention and we pass it on automatically. It is easy to fall into a routine and stop doing the things we used to enjoy, stop getting detail and deny ourselves important reinforcements and rewards.” They add: “We need to find a middle ground between the order of routine and the richness that improvisation brings us.”

21 days to create a habit

famous psychologist Brad Brenner, states that it takes 21 days to form a new habit, like a routine. “If you make a new plan and stick to it for three weeks, chances are you will stick to it for the long haul. When it comes to mental health, this is how a daily routine can make a big difference.”