Medical students are on strike

They oppose the transfer of students between Albacete and Toledo

A delegation of students of the Faculty of Medicine in Albacete called for a strike on Wednesday, January 11, from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm, with a focus at the entrance of the institution, to express their refusal to move to Toledo.

Students claim that continuing their medical studies in Toledo is a door open for the next academic year without sufficient information in this regard. They also explained that, in return for the transfer, the financial support from the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) is minimal. They also stress that the provincial capital lacks the infrastructure to study and live near the new university hospital.

He also warns medical students registered in Al-Baseet about the poor communication between the two cities, without forgetting “the impotence of not having a deanship of their own and relying on Al-Baseet from another city.”

Four tracks

University Hospital of Toledo will be integrated in the 2023/2024 academic year to teach a medical degree. It will be from the 3rd year onwards in clinical subjects. Thus, starting from the academic year 2021/2022, students, when enrolling in Medicine, can choose four tracks based on their degree of access and preferences.

Between Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo

Thus, students can study the full degree in Albacete (90 places) or in Ciudad Real (60 places). In addition to studying the first two years in those cities and from the third year onwards at the Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de Toledo (Albacete-Toledo 35 places or Ciudad Real-Toledo 15 places).

anxiety among teachers

Thus, a percentage of the students who entered the Real Simple and Ciudad Colleges of Medicine this year will have to finish their training, starting in the 2023-2024 academic year, at the new University of Toledo Hospital. This transfer of students, from Albacete and Ciudad Real to Toledo, worries teachers who fear for their students.

And the college is worried because the specter of a third college is rising again, which even the deans’ conference is against. And also because the teachers feared that the students would not face the case of finishing 118 and 246 kilometers of Albacete and Ciudad Real.

UCLM

The university explains in a document published in June that “since the studies of medicine were carried out in Albacete, and later in Ciudad Real, there was a desire to take advantage of the health care resources of Toledo. This path began in the academic year 2016-2107, with the teaching of part of the sixth rotary year at the Virgen de la Salud Hospital and at the National Hospital for the Paraplegic. The imminent relocation of the Virgen de la Salud Hospital to the new facilities at the University of Toledo Hospital makes it imperative to improve health care resources for teaching.”