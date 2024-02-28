without immediate risk of deportation

Nearly half a million Cubans in the U.S. have deportation orders, almost all with I-220 A, though an expert recently told Miami media that this does not mean they are in immediate danger of deportation, although their cases are at a standstill. .

According to attorney Willie Allen, in the conversation Marty The news said, “The number of Cubans does not indicate that all orders, such as deportation, have been determined to be final, but rather the number of Cubans awaiting hearings for political asylum.”

“The standards for political asylum are very clear, and the reality is that it is very difficult to achieve, especially while in detention and at the border,” Allen added.

Additionally, more than 900,000 Cubans have arrived in the United States since 2017, nearly half of whom face deportation. This clearly reflects the burden on the system and the difficulty of carrying out the deportation process.

Cubans with I-220A in US: Without fear of deportation for now



The expert on immigration cases explained that most of the Cubans who go through this process are Form I-220A holders and that the road to legalization is slow but ultimately with good prospects.

Allen also made it clear that these 442,000 pending Cubans are not at risk of deportation tomorrow. “If we talk about real figures, the number of islanders who were deported due to credible fear or loss of political asylum is between 5,000 and 6,000,” he added.

“There are 265 thousand cases pending before the court in Miami, among which there are a large number of Cubans. Many of them will face trials in the future, but not immediately. Some appointments are for 2026 and 2027,” the expert said.

The attorney said there is a high probability that the number of people deported to Mexico in the future, and subsequently to their home countries, will increase. This is because many migrants cannot provide a detailed explanation of how they were persecuted in their native places.

Most Cubans will say it disagrees with their political opinion or organization, but they have to present concrete evidence to support their statements and many of them don't have that.