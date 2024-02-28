February 28, 2024

Lanes will be closed on the Paso del Norte Bridge due to the binational race

City of Juarez.- Due to the “United States – Mexico 10K International Run” cross-border footrace, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will temporarily suspend the SENTRI/DCL process at the Paso Del Norte International Crossing next Saturday, March 2. Beginning March 6: 00 a.m. to 10 a.m. to :00 p.m., and will close eastbound vehicle inspection lanes.

In a press release, the U.S. government said the brief interruption was necessary to “provide a safe return route for runners competing in the annual race.” The International 10K race takes place that morning and ends at the top of the Paso del Norte Bridge.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m., participants will travel to the centers of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, then cross the border on the Stanton-Lerdo International Bridge.

“CBP will open the SENTRI/DCL lanes on the neighboring Stanton Street Bridge earlier than usual to accommodate traffic that regularly uses the PDN Trusted Traveler Lane. The Stanton SENTRI/DCL lane will open at 6:00 a.m. instead of 8:00 a.m. The 10:00 a.m. normal SENTRI/ DCL processing will resume at PDN crossing,” he informed.

He indicated that during the race, the vehicle inspection lanes on the east side will be closed to improve the safety of the participants, but all other traffic and pedestrian lanes of Paso del Norte-Santa Fe will be open during the event.

“Members of the traveling public should plan accordingly,” said CBP after the binational event, held in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held again in 2022.

