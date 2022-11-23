November 23, 2022

Walmart, Chesapeake, Virginia shooting claims multiple lives, police say

Winston Hale November 23, 2022 2 min read
Police respond to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night.

(CNN) — Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, responded to a shooting at a Walmart Tuesday night with multiple deaths and injuries, Chesapeake Police Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski told CNN.

Agents went to the store around 10:12 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting inside, Kosinski told CNN.

Agents entered the store and found several people dead and injured, Kosinski said. Police could not yet confirm the exact number of deaths, but said they believed it was “less than ten”.

The shooter is believed to be one of the dead, Kosinski said, adding that no officers are believed to have fired shots during the response.

Agents are searching the store for more victims.

Chesapeake City officials asked people to stay away from the store during the investigation. “Our first responders are well trained and ready to respond; please give them space,” the city said in a statement. Tweet.

Jota Jeffrey told CNN that during the shooting, his mother, Betsy Amblet, sent text messages from inside the store warning that someone had fired shots.

“I’m crying, I’m shaking,” Jeffrey told CNN. “I was talking to her about buying turkeys for Thanksgiving, and then this text came up.”

Jeffrey said his mother was unharmed, but in shock, and that they had already reunited.

CNN’s Joe Sutton, Amanda Jackson and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

