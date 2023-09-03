September 3, 2023

Will Ji Uso meet the 21-year-old veteran of WWE RAW? Chances of a great development after his return

Lane Skeldon September 3, 2023 2 min read

J Oso He returned to WWE at Payback . Over two weeks after leaving the company, the former tag team champion returned as part of the Monday Night RAW roster.




Now he will be away from his family, as Cody Rhodes announced in The Grayson Waller Effect. This opens up many possibilities, as you can enter new competitions and face some familiar faces. One of those faces returns earlier this year. The relationship between Ji Uso and Sami Zayn will never be forgotten. Their paths may cross again.

Former honorary Ossie and Kevin Owens lost the WWE Tag Team Championships at Payback, while The Judgment Day team won a Inferno Street Fight. Owens was injured during the fight.




If he takes some time again, Zayn will be able to revisit the magic he and Jay created. The two have not yet interacted beyond June 2023. But what if they reunite to try and win the Tag Team Championships from Finn Balor and Damien Priest?



