This is how the eldest daughter of Ana María Orozco, the Ugly Betty actress, is doing today

Maria Orozco shows her daughter and her great resemblance surprises her followers (video)

Ana Maria Orozco is world famous Due to his extensive career in the world of acting. On the eve of the first decade of the twenty-first century, his work crossed the borders of Colombia after the overwhelming success it achieved ugly betty, that made her the champion of the two seasons and is still one of the current contents until today, So much so that it will have a third part. But beyond its popularity, The 48-year-old knew how to keep her family life a secret, and now her 19-year-old daughter Lucrecia Qualia, And he caused a big surprise among his fans.

Although love affairs Ana Maria Orozco was known publiclyIt was the lives of her two daughters that the actress decided to keep out of the public eye. Lucrezia was born in 2004 and Mia in 2009, as a result of her relationship with Martin Qualia, whom she divorced in 2013. Their mother, who has so far shared the photos with them on Instagram, did not show the faces, but always hid their faces.

The actress proudly showed her daughter (photo Instagram @anaorozcoof)

Which is why it came as such a big surprise when he recently proudly featured Lucrezia on Instagram, who started her career at the age of 19. the media by engaging in modeling, singing and acting, According to their own description on their social media profiles. The young woman decided to follow the path of her mother, as well as the path of her father Martin, who stands out as a musician.

Thanks for posting it the hero of the story ugly betty, that the face of the young woman ceased to be of an unknown quantity to become the center of flattery. The artist’s followers were surprised by the great physical resemblance between the mother and her daughter, as they are similar in features such as appearance and the shape of the nose and face, as highlighted in the comments. In this post Orozco wrote: “Beautiful daughter.” Immediately he got the young woman’s answer, which was brief but loving in her reply: “I love you, Mom.”

Ana Maria Orozcoof and her daughter were surprised by the great physical resemblance (Photo Instagram @anaorozcoof / @ucreciabasta)

The truth is that little is known about the life of Lucrezia, who, like her mother, issues few publications on social media regarding your privacy. However, he is shown to love reading, as he is seen with his friends on various group outings. His profile description also shared the latest music release he’s a part of.

In her musical journey, Lucrezia uses her mother’s last name. Currently he is part of the musical team named Project Loop, originally from Neuquén Province, Argentina, It is for this reason that the young woman chose our country to develop her career.

significantly Maria Orozco also chose Argentina to work on different novels. In 2011, he was part of the only ones (Eltris), in 2014 we are Family (Telephone) And in 2018 he had an important role in youth fiction Simona (The thirteen). Presently, her daughter is keeping a very low level of attention but promises to make a huge splash in her budding media career.