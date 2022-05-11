A journalist from “Despierta América” ​​admits that she was abused by her mother’s uncle at the age of seven

“Despierta América” ​​journalist Astrid Rivera admitted in tears that she was abused at the age of seven. by his mother’s uncle.

It was during their “Sin Rollo” segment from Seventeen Mornings as they talked about the case of Riccardo Crespo, the former Garibaldi who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexually assaulting his daughter. from 5 to 14 years old, That Rivera burst into tears and revealed it I went through a similar situation.

“One of the most important things in such cases is that if your daughter tells you something like this, you always believe her because when I was seven years old I went through a similar situation with my uncle, and although she believed I, she couldn’t do anything so as not to break up the family Unfortunately I’m 38 but I’ve lived to be 37 – until last year – waiting for pardon from my mother who already showed up and showed up on time, but vI spent 37 years of my life blaming myself for something I didn’t have to blame myself for something I didn’t have to live with.”

In a video shared by Jomari Joysuu, the reporter said she said, like many times in these cases, I prevented for years what happenedso much so that he only started to remember when #metoo started moving.

“When I told so many women what had happened to them, I started to remember everything, because somehow my mother silenced me and I forgot a lot of things,” she said.

Astrid, one of the talents on the show, is a friend of Francesca and was one of the characters who accompanied the Dominicans last weekend at her wedding in Casa de Campo, La Romana.