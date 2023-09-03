All Elite Wrestling is firing CM Punk for some reason

Mark Raimondi | aspenReading: 3 minutes.

All Elite Wrestling announced on Saturday that it has fired superstar CM Punk after investigating the incident that took place during last Sunday’s “All In” pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

punk And the fighter AEW Jack Perryson of the late actor Luke PerryThey are supposed to a physical altercation Behind the scenes during the pay-per-view event.

statement AEWwhich was broadcast on s (previously Twitter) He said that both contracts and wrestling work punk terminated.

After investigation with the Disciplinary Committee AEW They met and then summoned outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to him [el propietario de AEW, Tony] Khan From what C m Bank He is Disqualified with a reasonreads the statement AEW.

KhanCEO, General Manager and Creative Director of Inc AEWIn an accompanying statement, she said she wished she “didn’t have to share this news,” but made the decision “for the benefit of the many wonderful people who are making this news.” AEW every year. “a week.”

AEW It is to be Pay per view, “everyone out”On Sunday in Chicago United Centerthe day after his weekly television program on Saturdays.collisionIn the same building.

punkand his real name Phil Brookshe was born Chicago And a big star in town.

“elephant played an important role in AEW “And thank you for your contributions,” he said. Khan in his statement. terminate their contracts with AEW The reason is my decision in the end, and my decision alone.