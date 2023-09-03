September 3, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

All Elite Wrestling is firing CM Punk for some reason

All Elite Wrestling is firing CM Punk for some reason

Lane Skeldon September 3, 2023 2 min read

Mark Raimondi | aspenSeptember 2, 2023 at 19:57 ETReading: 3 minutes.

The best moments from the main event of WrestleMania

Relive some of the most iconic main events in WrestleMania history.

All Elite Wrestling announced on Saturday that it has fired superstar CM Punk after investigating the incident that took place during last Sunday’s “All In” pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

All Elite Wrestling Announced on Saturday that Disqualified to the star C m Bank With reason after investigation a incident happened during your program Pay-per-view “All In” Last Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

punk And the fighter AEW Jack Perryson of the late actor Luke PerryThey are supposed to a physical altercation Behind the scenes during the pay-per-view event.

CM Punk was fired by AEW after an incident at the All In show in London.AEW

statement AEWwhich was broadcast on s (previously Twitter) He said that both contracts and wrestling work punk terminated.

After investigation with the Disciplinary Committee AEW They met and then summoned outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to him [el propietario de AEW, Tony] Khan From what C m Bank He is Disqualified with a reasonreads the statement AEW.

KhanCEO, General Manager and Creative Director of Inc AEWIn an accompanying statement, she said she wished she “didn’t have to share this news,” but made the decision “for the benefit of the many wonderful people who are making this news.” AEW every year. “a week.”

AEW It is to be Pay per view, “everyone out”On Sunday in Chicago United Centerthe day after his weekly television program on Saturdays.collisionIn the same building.

punkand his real name Phil Brookshe was born Chicago And a big star in town.

elephant played an important role in AEW “And thank you for your contributions,” he said. Khan in his statement. terminate their contracts with AEW The reason is my decision in the end, and my decision alone.

See also  They catch Carol Sevilla stalking the ground, while Emilio Osorio leaves LCDLFM Single?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Anahi is raising her son to sing Rebelde during the RBD tour

September 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Nick Carter Defends Himself: Files Counterclaim Against Sexual Assault Claims

September 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

An American breaks the record for the longest ponytail in the world

September 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Technology News | Apple begins to bend the law: the iPhone 15 changes its charger

September 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Earthquake in Puerto Rico today, September 2 – Time, magnitude and epicenter, according to RSPR | mix up

September 3, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The new SNAP payments will come this September 1

September 3, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Inspection centers are operating normally

September 3, 2023 Zera Pearson