Anahi is raising her son to sing Rebelde during the RBD tour

After performing in El Paso and Houston, Texas, RBD was introduced in New York And they continue to prepare for their star Concert at Estadio Azteca in Mexico. during his party abroad Anahi surprised her fans by bringing a very special persona to the stage.

During their concert in New York, Anahi’s husband, Manuel Velasco Coelho, and their two sons, Manuel and Emilio, were noticed by the band’s fans.

It was while performing the song behind me, Anahi decided to send a message to her youngest son who was on his father’s shoulders: “Emilio, I love you”The singer said as everyone around her cheered.

after minutes, heThe actress and singer wanted to make another emotional gesture with their children and said goodbye to Manuel To come with her to explain rebelsone of the group’s most popular songs.

Although Anahi has on several occasions passed the microphone to her son so that he can sing the popular song with the other RBD members, it appears that The large minor crowd was left in a state of shock and confined themselves to sending greetings to the crowd.

They both toured the stage side by side leaving one of the most emotional moments of the RBD tour to date.

Anahi dedicates a message to her children

Through his official account on Instagram. The singer dedicated a letter of thanks to her family She said she was excited to be able to share her passion for returning to the stage with them.

“I can’t put into words how I felt when I had my three besties tonight. I love you!” Written in the description with some pictures to display.

