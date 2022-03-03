Why is the businessman and founder of Amazon visiting the country?

Jeff Bezos, money magnate and founder of Amazon, is visiting Colombia to learn about some of the country’s strategic ecosystem areas, including the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park, where he met President Ivan Duque.

As noted about the visit, Bezos and Duque toured the Serranía de Chiribiquete Thursday morning so the businessman could find out in detail the country’s progress in combating climate change.

According to Duque, the entrepreneur and founder of the “Bezos Earth Trust”, the Bezos Earth Trust in English, decided to come to Colombian soil to show how the environmental programs implemented for the benefit of the region’s communities were progressing.

“In the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park we will be able to take a flight; see, in addition, some of the interventions that are important in terms of conservation, but also look at the challenges that we face in those areas, where we have to face deforestation and things like that The community, so that it can be understood that mobilizing resources for protected areas is to prevent destruction and that we can involve the farmers in all nature-based solutions,” explained Duque.

The president also made clear that Bezos was interested in supporting some of Colombia’s climate action and protected area policies, for which, during his visit, he would formalize his financial support for the country to help advance the 30×30 strategy, which he seeks to protect. 30% of marine and terrestrial areas by 2030.

“This visit will be very important so that you can get acquainted with some places of conservation where not only protection but also effective protection is required, because this not only contributes to the environment, in a structural way, but also helps to achieve the goal of reducing emissions significantly by the year 2030 and 2050,” the president said.

Bezos arrived in the country around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday with his partner, Lauren Sanchez. The billionaire and his girlfriend landed in a private hangar at El Dorado Airport in Bogota. As it was known, both will be in the country until Friday.