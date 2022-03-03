Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, arrived in Bogotá on Wednesday around 2 p.m.on a private trip I went to a private hangar at El Dorado Airport.

The billionaire businessman, according to unofficial data, will remain in the country until March 4. On Thursday he traveled with his wife, Lauren Sanchez, and President Ivan Duque to the Serranía de Chiribiquete Natural Park.

“#AEstaHora We are traveling to the Serranía de Chiribiquete Natural Park with JeffBezos, Founder and Vice President of @BezosEarthFund, Lauren Sánchez. We will show you progress on commitments against #CrisisClimatica and declare, this year, 30% of the land as protected areas,” Duke Duke.

In 2018, Amazon announced the opening of its first customer service center in Colombia, which is located in Bogota and began operations at the end of October of that year with a factory with 400 workers, vacancies were opened from it. Years.

