List of seized vehicles in the discovery process

The Public Prosecution issued a list of the vehicles seized in the exploration process. Among the high-end models is the Tesla X100D.

This is a list of the vehicles captured in the discovery process

Land Rover Range Rover model, white color, year 2015, G panel 428976 chassis

SALWR2VF9FA521240.

SALWR2VF9FA521240. Tesla, model X100D, white, year 2018, display plate number X712331, chassis

GYJXCBE27JF088575.

GYJXCBE27JF088575. Mercedes-Benz GLE-43 AMG model, blue color, plate number G395045.

Toyota, 4Runner SR5 4×2 model, gray color, plate number G332219 5, Jeep Grand Cherokee 2014 model chassis 1C4RJFAG1EC544712 ​​G503838.

Kia K5 model, A744512 7 plate, Jeep Land Rover brand, Range Rover Evoque model, year 2016, white color, plate number. G560137, Chassis No.. SALVP2BGXGH081245.

Honda Civic Brown Dish A751337.

Honda CR-V EX 4X2 in red color with number plate. G551681, FARW1H55JE01480.

Kia Forte model, white color, chassis number KNAFT41BEBA003927.

Jeep brand Jeep model Grand Cherokee red plate G398943.

Kia Model K5 Year 2013 Plate A783206.

2015 Jeep Chevrolet Equinox Brand Gray License Plate G484284.

Honda Jeep CRV Touring 4WD, White, Year 2017, License Plate G502414, Chassis 5J6RW2H98HL037015.

Hyundai Sonata Y20 A807170 license plate.

Toyota Avalon with plate A751213.

Hyundai Sonata Y20 A865329 License Plate

BMW A898100 dashboard.

G501639 pocket plate.

G519844 pocket plate.

Acura A910852 white plate.

Kia K5 Dashboard A833152 Black Color Year 2014.

Mercedes-Benz C300 2016 year white color plate A888165.

The Public Prosecution Prove that the criminal network seized during discovery process He could have deceived the victims About $100 million.

Information was estimated on Monday afternoon by coercive measures against 38 involved in a powerful cybercrime network. However, room restrictions forced the law to be postponed for Monday 14th to more than 11am.

