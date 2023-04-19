Who was Ralph Yarl, the young black man who was shot in Kansas City?

(CNN Spanish) — Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old athlete with a passion for music, survived a “miracle” after an 84-year-old man shot him in the head when he rang the wrong doorbell, according to his lawyer. His siblings are in Kansas City, Missouri.

“[Ralph] He still struggles with severe PTSD, but he and his family are happy to be alive,” said his attorney, Benjamin Crump. To CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Last week Ralph’s parents asked him to pick up his siblings at the 115th Terrace address, but he accidentally went to the wrong house and rang the doorbell on 115th Street, police said. The owner, identified as 84-year-old Andrew Lester, shot him in the head and right arm seconds after opening the door, according to court documents.

Lester, who told authorities he fired two shots after believing someone was trying to break into his home, faces aggravated assault and armed criminal action. Kansas City police have issued a warrant for his arrest, Clay County District Attorney Zachary Thompson announced Monday night.

Ralph Yarl has been released from the hospital, and while he’s still not out of the woods, doctors say he’s stable enough to recover and return home. “He’s young, he’s strong, he’s a fighter,” Crump added.

The shooting sparked outrage among the community who protested in front of the house where the youth was shot dead. Thompson said, without elaborating, that “there was a racial element to this case.” A probable cause document released Monday night did not clarify why authorities believe race played a role in the case.

Protesters chanted “Justice for Ralph” and “Black Lives Matter” as they carried signs such as “Ringing the doorbell is not a crime” and “Assailant must serve time.”

Who is Ralph? A young sportsman with an interest in music and science

Ralph Yarl is a 16-year-old high school student who loves science. His goal is to attend Texas A&M University, where he wants to major in chemical engineering, but before that he wants to travel to West Africa, studying a fundraising page started by Ralph’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, to help the family with medical expenses.

Yarl is a member of her school’s Technical Student Association and Science Olympiad team and is a 2022 Missouri Scholars Academy alumnus, Spoonmore wrote.

But Yarl is not only an “excellent student,” he’s also a “talented musician,” North Kansas Schools Superintendent Dan Clemens described him in a statement.

The 16-year-old is musically inclined and can be seen with an instrument in hand, his aunt says in the GoFundMe campaign.

He is a section leader in the marching band, where he plays bass clarinet, and is on the high school track team.

According to the North Kansas City Schools newsletter in February, Ralph Yarl received a Missouri All-State Band honorable mention for playing bass clarinet. His aunt wrote that he played various instruments in the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra.

“Life is very different now. Although he is doing well physically, mentally and emotionally he has a long road ahead of him. The trauma she must have endured and survived is unimaginable,” the GoFundMe post reads.

With information from Cheri Mossberg, Taylor Romine, Steve Almasi, Tina Burnside and Amanda Jackson