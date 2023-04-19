A winning $1.5 million Powerball ticket expires Monday, and the owner could lose all money if not claimed by then.

If you bought a Powerball lottery ticket at a gas station in Los Gatos, California last October, you should check it out now. And that’s it Its holder could win more than $1.5 million, but they have less than a week to claim their prize.

According to the California Lottery, the unclaimed Powerball ticket is worth exactly $1.55 million and will expire on Monday, April 24 if not cashed.

If the gift is unclaimed, $1.5 million will go to the schools. California Public.

Winning numbers: 19-36-37-46-56 and Powerball 24.

They were drawn on October 26 and a ticket sold in Los Gatos contained all the numbers except the last number, Powerball 24. Another lottery ticket sold in Southern California has already been claimed and the man won $1.5 million.

Los Gatos tickets are sold at the Mobil gas station at 15380 Los Gatos Boulevard.

As noted in the lottery, according to The Mercury News, There’s no way to tell if the ticket was purchased by a Los Gatos resident or someone passing through.

