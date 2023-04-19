What to do if you harbor or employ an illegal immigrant in Florida

Residents FloridaEspecially those from other countries, There is suspense over the possible approval of a law that would completely overhaul the state’s immigration policies. It’s a plan promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis that has already been approved by the House of Representatives and is moving through the Senate. With Republican majority seats, many expect it to pass without major inconvenience.

But what is the concern? If the project is approved, Health facilities also have to report undocumentedAs a result, many people do not go to the doctor and it is feared that the health crisis will be unleashed.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is aiming for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Another aspect targets relatives of immigrants because they shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years for transport, port or any person Give a job to an illegal. Additionally, if a person is caught driving without legal documents by their father, brother, or even a casual acquaintance, it is a third-degree felony.

There are those who say you are It will be the most restrictive measure approved in the country in nearly 15 years And they are comparable only to laws in Mexico’s two border states, Arizona and Texas. On the other hand, they also point out that the anti-illegal immigration movement in Florida is responding to a political narrative. In this sense, DeSantis wants to reach the presidential election with the support of Republicans.

Ron DeSantis wants Florida to have as few undocumented immigrants as possible

Daisy Contreras Delgado

Weather (Colombia)