April 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how these Cubans stole “high-tech” cars in Miami

Winston Hale April 18, 2023 2 min read

Two young Cubans were arrested by Miami-Dade authorities for stealing vehicles in Kendall. The two, along with another accomplice, now face more than 60 legal charges. The police have ample evidence that criminals have used high technology to commit their crimes.

A man called 911 last Saturday to report that his car had been stolen with various items inside. Among the items stolen was a computer, a piece of Palm Beach Fire Department equipment.

Precisely, thanks to that computer, the stolen vehicle was found in a house where it was located Southwest 80th Drive, In the Kendal area. A thorough search by officers found bits and pieces of other stolen vehicles.

Inside the place were three young men with 58 different car keys. As if that was not enough, control programming tools and signal jamming devices and four license plates belonging to the stolen vehicles were also found.

In addition, a pistol charger with six bullets and a registration document Dodge Charger Stolen. Police found two motorcycles with altered registration numbers.

Accused, seemingly harmless

Police interviewed many residents of the area and no one suspected that these youths were responsible for such crimes. The accused were living in the house four months ago.

All now face 58 counts of conspiracy to commit theft and two counts of defacing or altering a vehicle identification plate. Likewise, one of the accused has additional charges of possession of explosives as a convicted felon.

Ivan Sifonte was out on bail on charges of vehicle theft and possession of a firearm, fleeing and eluding a police officer. The current investigation remains open.

See also  If you do not know where your onions are coming from, discard them to prevent Salmonella, says CDC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What about gasoline in South Florida? – NBC Miami (51)

April 18, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

A Kansas City teenager was shot by the homeowner after breaking into the wrong house

April 17, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Long lines at gas stations in South Florida due to fuel shortages – NBC Miami (51)

April 17, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

International Monetary Fund: China will contribute twice as much as the United States to economic growth | AlMomento.net

April 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This is how these Cubans stole “high-tech” cars in Miami

April 18, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

Major US banks write off $3.4 billion in bad consumer loans – El Financiero

April 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Coachella receives a $1 million fine

April 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon