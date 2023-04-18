What about gasoline in South Florida? – NBC Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – A week of long lines and long waits at gas stations began in South Florida as dozens of tanker trucks waited in line to enter Port Everglades for fuel.

In a press conference, port officials confirmed that fuel delivery operations are at 50 percent, explaining that they usually work with 12 shipping areas and currently only 7 have reopened.

Driving around Miami-Dade and Broward counties you can see two situations right now: gas stations that have fuel but long lines and others that have been out of gas for days.

It was a rough weekend for drivers in South Florida as gas supplies were affected by bad weather last week. Severe flooding prevented regular fuel deliveries to stations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Flooding in the Fort Lauderdale area last week disrupted operations at fuel distribution terminals in Port Everglades, a major hub for distributing 40% of the state’s gasoline.

The port woke up this Monday with a line of fuel trucks waiting to load and deliver supplies to gas stations in at least a dozen counties, as seen in pictures from Telemundo 51. Distribution operations had already returned to normal in the morning.

A Port Everglades spokesperson told Telemundo 51 that you have to be very patient right now because the port has a lot of supplies that need to be delivered soon.

“Recovery efforts by fuel companies in Port Everglades continue following Wednesday’s extraordinary storm,” Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher said in a news release.

Officials said there was ample fuel in storage and several tankers were waiting at the port and offshore to offload more fuel.

The public may experience some delivery delays, which is common after natural disasters, Broward officials said.

What drivers are saying

Daniel Herrera was one of many people who had to drive long distances to get gas in Miami-Dade, but their journey was not successful. “I’m worried because if I don’t get petrol, how can I go home (…) I can’t carry the car on my shoulder,” said the man who said he went to four petrol stations, questions, tension , “You have to inform people so that you don’t have petrol Unknowingly throws it in the street”.

The manager of a gas station on West 49th Street in Hialeah says he doesn’t know when fuel will arrive, noting that all stations at his gas station are out of service.

“We don’t know when yet Distributions Regarding the gas, they have not given us an explanation yet. “We turn off the engines because there’s no gasoline,” explains Daniela Serta, who works at a Mobil gas station that has been out of supply since Friday.

“They’re coming to consume both gasoline and store products, so sales are down a lot,” says Daniela Serta, who works at a Mobil gas station.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine-Cava addressed the situation Sunday, saying, “The county is working closely with our state and federal partners to ensure gasoline is delivered to local stations.”

However, affected motorists continue to fear that the shortage could turn into a crisis.

Running out of petrol… Let’s see if the petrol rains and stops the rain, joked Daniel Herrera, one of the drivers affected by the fuel shortage.

Many Miami gas stations do not have a date for receiving fuel, which is strange to some.

Officials are encouraging the public to be patient and not rush to the pumps as they assure that there is enough fuel in port, on ships at sea and on ships arriving in South Florida, so it will be distributed very soon. .

AAA, The Auto Club Group, which monitors gasoline prices, indicated in its weekly report on fuel prices and regional conditions that operations at Port Everglades have been restored and that gasoline supplies in the region should return to normal. Over the next few days. “It’s a matter of filling the trucks with gasoline at the terminals and delivering the fuel to the necessary gas stations,” he says.