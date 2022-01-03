More than 2,300 flights were canceled in the United States this Sunday alone

Air Dream: More flights were canceled before the New Year 1:37

(CNN) – Thousands Flights Canceled weekend in US New Year The Covit-19 slowed down the voyage due to malfunction and winter weather.

The cancellations this Sunday in the United States have already been reached 2,373 aircraftAccording to the FlightAware website, the number of cancellations worldwide is 3,989.

Sunday is usually the busiest day of the week for travelers, and this Sunday will be the busiest day as the Christmas holidays and New Year’s week end. The Traffic Safety Administration (DSA) expects to test 10 million people on Thursdays from Friday to Monday.

Southwest, JetBlue, Delta and American Airlines each had more than 100 flights canceled this Sunday, with Southwest leading with 264 flights. According to FlightAware data, Jet Blue canceled 16% of its operations.

CNN Flyover data shows that airlines have canceled more than 14,000 flights in the past 10 days, including this Sunday and Christmas Eve.

FlightAware data show that more than 4,731 flights were canceled worldwide on Saturday, the biggest day since the crisis began on Christmas Eve. At least 2,739 cancellations occurred within or within the United States.

The problem of canceled flights is expected to continue

The problem will last until next week as airlines need time to recover from the weather problems. More than 310 U.S. flights have already been canceled on Monday.

Cancellations are widespread at US airlines. The Big Four is like this Saturday: Southwest 13%, Delta 10%, American and United 8% canceled.

A quarter of flights departing from Chicago O’Hare were canceled this Sunday, 44% from O’Hare and 54% of flights departing from Midway on Saturday.

Alejandro canceled 27% or 64% of flights on its Saturday program. Spokeswoman Hillary Gray acknowledged in a statement to CNN:

“As you mentioned, we are continuing an unusual number of cancellations this week – due to some bad weather and other factors – including unforeseen injuries to employees due to the Govt.

“We cannot predict the continued impact of these factors, but unfortunately we expect further delays and cancellations this week. Or get other compensation, ”he added.

A perfect storm

Airlines are already struggling with the Omigron variant, which is one Unprecedented increase in Govt cases. Many flight attendants were unable to work. And the Federal Aviation Administration Warned Many of your own employees do a positive test, which can control flights.

Now, a new challenge is exacerbating the problems of travelers: a major storm is hitting the Rocky Mountains and the Midwest, bringing heavy snow and ice. Nearly a quarter of flights from Kansas City International Airport were canceled Saturday. In Detroit, airlines canceled one in five flights.

Delta Airlines plans to cancel 200 to 300 of its more than 4,000 daily flights to CNN Business over the weekend. He also suggested that travelers to Chicago, Detroit, Salt Lake City, Seattle and the central and southern Rocky Mountains change their itinerary due to the weather.

Southwest Airlines told CNN Business that all its problems were caused by the weather.

