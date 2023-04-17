A Kansas City teenager was shot by the homeowner after breaking into the wrong house

(CNN) — A teenage girl in Kansas City, Missouri, was shot and killed by the homeowner after she mistakenly entered the wrong home to pick up her siblings, police said Sunday.

Agents responded to reports of a shooting on the night of April 13; When they got there, they found a teenager outside the home who had been shot by the homeowner, according to Kansas City police.

Dean was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday, police said.

Police learned the teenager’s parents asked her to pick up her siblings at an address on 115th Terrace, but she accidentally drove to a home on 115th Street, where she was shot, police said.

Civil Rights Lawyers S. According to a joint report by Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump, the 16-year-old high school student retained by the victim and her family has been identified as Ralph Yarl.

“Despite the severity of his injuries and the seriousness of his condition, Ralph is alive and recovering,” prosecutors said in the statement.

The homeowner, who was not initially identified, was detained for 24 hours and then released pending further questioning and later to obtain a formal statement from the victim and gather additional forensic evidence, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference Sunday.

Under Missouri state law, a person can be held for up to 24 hours pending a felony trial, during which time they must either be charged or released, Graves said at the news conference.

The shooting sparked a protest in Kansas City on Sunday, with hundreds of people gathering outside the home where Yarl was shot. KSHBA CNN affiliate.

Demonstrators marched chanting “Justice for Ralph” and “Black Lives Matter” and carried signs that read “Ringing the doorbell is not a crime” and “Assailant must do time,” CNN affiliate KMBC showed footage.

“We demand swift action by Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute the person responsible for this brutal and unjustified shooting to the fullest extent of the law,” the victim’s advocates said in a statement.

Asked if the shooting could have been fired, the police chief said: “The information we have now does not suggest that it was racially motivated. It is still under active investigation. But as a police chief I recognize the racial elements of this case.

Graves tried to reassure the Kansas City community on Sunday that the police department is committed to bringing justice in the case.

“We recognize the frustration this can cause throughout the criminal justice process. Our community deserves the women and men of the Kansas City Police Department working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to ensure that everyone involved in the criminal justice process moves quickly,” Graves said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said there will be a thorough investigation and review by the prosecutor’s office.

“As a parent, I certainly feel sorry for the victim’s mother and other family members. My heart goes out to them,” the mayor added.

A GoFundMe to help the family raise money for medical expenses started by Faith Spoonmore, who identified herself as Yarl’s aunt, had raised $529,000 in donations as of Sunday night.

Yarl hopes to graduate high school and move to West Africa before starting university, where he hopes to major in chemical engineering, his aunt wrote in the fundraiser.

Spoonmore wrote that the teen is a section leader in a marching band and is often seen with an instrument in hand. Most recently, Yarl earned a Missouri All-State Band Honorable Mention for playing bass clarinet, according to the North Kansas City Schools newsletter in February.

“Life is very different now. Although he is doing well physically, mentally and emotionally he has a long road ahead of him. The trauma she must have endured and survived is unimaginable,” the GoFundMe post reads.

Ralph Yarl was shot and killed by an 80-year-old white man

The man who shot and seriously wounded Ralph Yarl, a black man in Kansas City on April 13, was a white man in his 80s, according to a CNN review of property records, police reports and arrest records.

CNN is not releasing the man’s name at this time because he has not been charged.

Two deputies from the Kansas City Police Department’s arrest division spoke to CNN over the phone about the man’s arrest. They identified him as an 80-year-old white man and his address matched the address where the shooting took place.

Deputies also pointed out that he was detained shortly before midnight on April 13 and released less than two hours later at 1:24 a.m. on April 14.

Property records, and a neighbor who spoke to CNN, confirmed that the man and his wife who live at the scene of the shooting are the owners.

CNN could not reach the person for comment at this time. No lawyer was listed in the search report.

On April 13, just before 10 p.m., officers went to the home after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an under-age Yarl shot outside the residence by the homeowner.

A neighbor told CNN that he didn’t hear the gunshots because he was sleeping. But when he woke up, he said, “We went outside and (the victim) was lying on the street surrounded by our neighbors.”

CNN has requested the Kansas City Police Department for the incident report, booking report and police ID photo of the attacker, but has not yet received them.

Yarl was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently in stable condition, police said. Yarl’s family attorney, Ben Crump, said the teenager was shot in the head and chest and was “obviously distraught” by the incident.

“He understands that he could be dead now,” Crump said, describing Yarle as a musician and an honor student who hoped to attend Texas A&M University.

In an interview with CNN’s John Berman, Crump called the shooting a racist incident.

“Her family told us her 16-year-old son was shot by a white man,” Crump said, adding that he believed the teenager was shot because he was black.

“It’s inevitable not to see the racial dynamics here,” Crump said. “If the roles were reversed,” he continued. “How outraged will America be?”.

CNN’s Paul B. With a report by Murphy and Cheri Mossberg.