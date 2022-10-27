This is how the maritime boundaries between Israel and Lebanon remained after the signing of the historic agreement

The Lebanon and Israel Today officially A A historic deal to determine their boundaries Sea boundaries During a ceremony in the Lebanese city of Naqora, which borders the Jewish state, in the presence of the US mediator in the talks, Amos Hochstein.

“The Lebanese delegation to Nakura is going to the Babta Palace to present the President, (Michael) Aoun with an official acknowledgment of the receipt of the acceptance of the President’s speech,” the Lebanese Presidency said on its Twitter account. Formal delivery of the agreement signed by the Head of State this morning.

The deal removes one of the sources of potential conflict between Israel and the Lebanese bloc HezbollahHelped Iranand help alleviate Lebanon’s economic crisis.

The agreement represents the first demarcation of maritime boundaries between the two countries and puts an end to a long-standing dispute. Gaseous waters in the Mediterranean SeaAfter intermittent negotiations that began in 2020.

A UN naval ship and a Lebanese navy patrol in the Mediterranean on the day the deal was signed (REUTERS/Aziz Taher)



The disputed waters contain potential gas reserves and Lebanon will have access to part of them after the signing, which has already appointed an oil company. Total energies It begins to explore its shores once its right over the area is officially declared.

The area in question consists of approx 860 square kilometers of seaIt includes gas fields Garish and GhanaAnd the agreement allows the Jewish state to exploit the former and its northern Arab neighbors.

Hochstein mentioned both upcoming Elections in IsraelOn November 1, Aoun’s term ends on October 31, and he said the deal should stand “whoever is elected as the next president of Lebanon very soon”.

An offshore energy discovery — while not enough to solve Lebanon’s deep economic problems — would be a boon, providing much-needed foreign exchange and one day easing crippling blackouts.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)

