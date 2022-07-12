Who is Kira, the daily companion of Yailin La Más Viral and Anuel AA

The end of 2021 was one of the best Anuel AA and yalin the most widespread, Because they started their love story which recently showed them before the judge to say “Yes I do”. Since they were dating and now more, they do not stop showing themselves together and do not break up. Everything they do they boast about on Instagram, where they are very likable.

Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend is touring different countries on the European continent and apart from what they say about his talent, his physical appearance is also amazing, as he is slimmer than usual. But he is not alone, because he joins in his travels YilinAnd the who also celebrated her 20th birthday with her husband.

for christmas party, Anuel AA He took the time to entertain his sweetheart with dinner in a fancy restaurant. The decoration was viral due to the number of lights, balloons, and pictures of both, which were scattered all over the place. However, this detail was not the gift he was prepared for Yellen.

Anuel AA He presented a dog of an expensive breed to the Dominican artist and she is now showing it on the cam’s social network where she has amassed more than six and a half million followers. “Look at the devil. That dog Emma bought me. $11,000 for that dog. $11,000 which is a hell of a lot.”

The first daughter between the two has a name and Yailin most popular He made it public on the little cam’s social network in front of his millions of fans. She shared with her huge fan a photo of the pet relaxing on a beach chair and wrote, “So calm down with Keira.”