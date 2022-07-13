Take a deep breath before seeing what Moon Lafferty looked like at the beginning of her career

Norma Montserrat Bustamante Laffert He was born in Viña del Mar, Chile, the most popular tourist-friendly city in Chile. Known technically as Mon LaffertyMexican singer, songwriter, musician and composer of Chilean descent. Throughout his career, he has played various instruments and is characterized by the convergence of many forms and genres such as ballad, pop, heavy metal, bolero, waltz, cumbia, reggae or ska, among others.

Mon Lafferty, with an exotic style and unique voice that always leaves his fans open. He always makes an impact too with the clothes he’s been wearing on every one of his shows throughout his career. career path career path, because it complements its performance with a sensual touch. He always shares with his 3.7 million followers Instagram various events of his life.

Mon Lafferty She decided when the profession girl she was interested in, wanted to sing, from her native Valparaíso in Chile. He has done this all his life. From her grassroots base, she rambles on the popular Latin American song and whatever genre exists prompts her to convey what she wants to say.

some time ago photo Mon Lafferty Where it was shown how the singer looked at her debut a race in a job Instagram. With her long dark curly hair, many compared her to Shakira in the era of “Where are the Thieves” or “barefoot”.

Source: Instagram Mon Laferte

Immediately Mon Lafferty He tours Mexico, which will then spread throughout Latin America. After taking a rest a race Stop being a mother, the nationalized Chilean Mexican artist is back in the ring. Recently made the news Mon Lafferty He shared his time with the inmates of Obregon Prison in Sonora, Mexico. There he sang his songs “Oh Lack of Desire”, “Amárrame” and “My Good Habibi”, among others. Everything is reflected in your account and Instagram.