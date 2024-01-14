Who designed the jacket with which the singer supported the player?

Despite the extreme cold in which the match was played between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs In the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Taylor Swift came out to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

One of the reasons that made the singer attract attention with her jacket was that it bore the number 87 on its narrow hem, 8 on one side and 7 on the other side, in addition to the colors red and white with yellow accents, which are distinctive tones. Kansas City. Along with the jacket, the pop star wore a white hat and a black jacket.

In fact, it was the NFL itself, through social networks, that was responsible for giving corresponding credit for the creation, after sharing a video of the singer arriving at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.





Who designed the jacket that Taylor Swift wore?

According to several reports, the mind behind the jacket with the number Travis Kelsey He is Christine Juszczykwife of Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers defender.

According to journalist Kate Rooney, Christine Juszczyk She designed a similar piece a few months ago for Brittany Mahomes, his wife Patrick MahomesChiefs quarterback.

Before the game against Miami, Kristen sent Brittany two designs, one for herself and one to give to Taylor Swift, hoping the Grammy winner would wear it, a gamble that turned out to be a total success.

Little by little, Kristin Goszczyk has made a name for herself by designing clothes, and she has already done so with Simone Biles, the Olympic medalist and wife of Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.