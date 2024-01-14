Taylor Swift receives strong response to Joe Coy Arrowhead controversy

CWhen it comes to Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift He just can't win. Show up and support your boyfriend Travis Kelsey The focus is on his actions in the crowd. She avoids the play and people start to wonder if she's really backing up the tight end.

It seems that his popularity has declined further after the comedian Joe Koiwhich hosted an awards ceremony Golden Globe 2024He made a joke about him Swift Which completely failed.

presser “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we get less shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” he joked.

The camera moved to Swift Not seeing the funny side, she stared at the comedian while sipping her drink. presser He immediately backed away, muttering “I'm sorry” under his breath. But the damage had already been done and he quickly became the headline act.

However, instead of supporting their newest and most popular fans, my fans Heads It seems to support presser instead of Swift In controversy over the controversial joke.

One of the fans who attended the match arrowhead He was holding a sign that said, “It's cooler than Taylor's reaction to Joe Coy.”

“Last time Taylor Swift looked this cool, she was looking at Jo Koy,” another X user wrote.

And PBA Insider“Joe Koy is absolutely right: @NFL has more Taylor Swift haircuts than @goldengglobes,” said a basketball account with more than 40,000 followers.

Other fans stood by presser Every time the camera changes focus to… Swift Instead of the game, though, the 34-year-old doesn't take the blame when the TV director points the lens in her direction.

How did Joe Coy react to the backlash over Taylor Swift's prank?

presser He reiterated that he did not mean to offend Swift She took no notice of her joke and claimed that she had bought tickets for her nieces to see her in Tour of the ages.

“I didn't understand the fight with Taylor [Swift]”, He said presser. “What hurts me the most is that I support Taylor, I support her, I love her work.

“I have nieces who I bought tickets for. There's no ill intent in that joke.”

However, this attempt to make peace did not appease the world Swiftieswhich is now criticized presser For trying to play the victim when the comedian had no clue how to react Swift It caused a violent reaction. But surprisingly he seems to be a fan Heads And they still haven't forgiven her.