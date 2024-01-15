This is how Miley Cyrus celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of “Flowers,” her most-streamed song in 2023.

Miley Cyrus celebrated the one-year anniversary of “Flowers” with an emotional message on social media

Singer Miley Cyrus celebrated the first anniversary of her hit song Flowers With an Instagram post this Saturday. The 31-year-old artist accompanied this achievement with two black and white photos; In the first, Cyrus appears holding a flower and in the other he stands with it on his head, a clear reference to the subject.

In addition to the photos, Miley shared a brief message about the song, expressing: “A year ago, 'Flowers' started making people happy and that's what makes me happy. I love you, thank you so much.”

“It's been a year today since 'Flowers' started making people happy and that's what makes me happy. I love you. I love you,” Miley wrote on her social networks.

“Flowers” marked a milestone in Cyrus' career when it became the lead single from the album. Endless summer vacationWhich the singer described as A love letter to Los Angeles. Additionally, the song spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard charts and topped the Spotify charts. Likewise, it set a record on the streaming platform as the most streamed song in a single week, surpassing its previous record. ghee From BTS.

A large part of the success of this piece was due to the message that Miley conveyed, as she reiterated that despite how hard a breakup can be, you can still move forward by learning to love yourself.

“I can buy myself flowers/Write my name in the sand/Talk to myself for hours/Say things you don't understand/I can take you dancing/And I can hold your hand/Yes, I can love myself better than I do.” You“,” Cyrus sings in the chorus of this song that millions of people have turned into a heartbreak anthem.

The lyrics of the song “Flowers” made many people believe that it was a hateful message against her ex-partner Chris Hemsworth.

Some fans interpreted the song “Flowers” as a reference to Cyrus's previous relationship with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. However, in an interview with British Vogue in June 2023, Cyrus downplayed the rumors, saying: “I don't need to be a master of the art of misleading the public. “The fire will catch on its own.”

In the same interview, the singer revealed that the song originally had a completely different, much more depressing tone and more “50s” style. Furthermore, the message of empowerment that the audience loved so much was completely lost.

The original version of the chorus said: “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can't love myself more than you.”. Cyrus added that Flowers The film revolves around the Anglo-Saxon expression “fake it til you make it,” of which she considers herself a big fan. This means that Miley doesn't fully believe the words she repeats (“I can love myself better than you”), but over time, those words will come true and she will be able to say goodbye to that relationship once and for all. .

Initially, the lyrics of “Flowers” were going to have a more depressing and depressing tone (Screenshot from YouTube)

The celebration of this anniversary takes place amid an arrest operation Alexander Kardalyana 52-year-old man He has been stalking Miley Cyrus since 2022. On this latest occasion, Kardalian was detained after appearing in front of the singer and actress's home. With a stuffed animal in his hands. months ago, Miley has placed a restraining order against Alexander, He was forced to stay at least 100 meters away from where Cyrus was.

Miley celebrated the first anniversary of the series “Flowers” ​​amid the arrest of Alexander Kardalian, the man who has been harassing her since 2022 (Reuters/Mario Anzoni)

As mentioned above, Alexander's obsessive behaviors began in 2022, and after his arrest, the man sent messages to Miley from San Quentin prison where He confirmed that he would visit her immediately after his release. Thus, Kadalian appeared again at Cyrus' house in August 2023, although the singer's security team did not allow him to approach her.