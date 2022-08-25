Who can face Olympia and Real Spain?

2022-08-24

a hero Honduran National AssociationAnd the motaguaqualified for the quarter-finals of CONCACAF League 2022 The fight for the title will therefore continue in a competition that has spiraled out of control three times. Get rid of the blues from Sibao club From dominican republic And they advance to the round, where they already know their opponent in the next situation. The Blues will meet in the quarter-finals Taurus From Panama. Bullfighting wiped out Sporting San Miguelito From the same country, the channel will meet again against the Blues in the qualifying rounds for this competition. In the 2018 edition, the two teams met in the semi-finals and motagua Advance 3-2 on aggregate.

The other two teams competing in this international competition are Olympia s Royal SpainWho will play the return leg of the round of 16 on Thursday. Opponents of Olympia and Real Espara, if ranked You receive black at home Municipal After a draw (2-2) in the first leg. The truth is that the winner in this frame already knows his opponent, since he came out on Tuesday and he is Deriangen From Nicaraguawho left on his way to Communications. for this part, Royal Spain He will decide their fate Carthage against him CarthaginianIt leads with two goals after winning the first leg (2-0) in Morazan Stadium. This key already knows his opponent in the next stage. Around haredi From Costa Ricawho sweats too much to kick the warrior out of the competition Pacific Football Club subordinate Premier League From Canada. The team knocked out the Canadians in a penalty shootout and will therefore be in competition with Orenigros or Misty. See also In eight minutes they won the match for us: Fernando Ortiz Mediotempo