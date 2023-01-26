While it may not look like it, it’s a Chevrolet Silverado…but taken to its extreme

Unveil the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax that has become a “monster” model capable of taking on anything.

he Chevrolet Silverado 2007 Duramax 3500 He became a real “beast” with approx Extremely wild body panels, which were cut and detailed by hand. Currently the model is for sale at ebay.

Now, both the cabin and the box have been completely removed for the build Steel structure with tubes The high power lasts. The creator cut and sculpted all of his monster’s body panels from sheet steel, and even installed shatterproof windows.

In addition, this model capable of supporting everything draws attention to complex doors The headlights are taken from Chevrolet Camaro, as well as the Lamborghini-inspired taillights. His outdoor sports suit a Matt Gray is very futuristic.

The Chevrolet Silverado Razorback: A Radical Beast

Called the Razorbak, the monstrous form boasts huge capabilities 21 inch wheels Mounted on Michelin XZL tires measuring 54 inches long and 26 inches wide. Also use six-piston Brembo brakes, taken from a Porsche Cayenne GTS.

In fact, the authentic “Beast” includes four powerful and prominent figures Gull wing doors. For the interior, there are two bucket seats in the front and in the back Bench for three people.

Moreover, the form contains a file Central front seat Which also plays the role of a console. According to the seller, it contains full grain cowhide leather, perforated suede, and carbon fibre Marine grade in high corrosion areas.

On a mechanical level, the “beast” hides under the hood of an A.T 6.6 liter Duramax LBZ engine From 2007 with new cast heads, larger down tubes and a custom cold air intake. Managed by a Allison 1000 six-speed transmission.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.