How much does a systems engineer earn? Good salary with great demand – part time

Editorial Mediotiempo

CDMX / 01/24/2023 15:52:00

One profession that has become more important in recent years is systems engineering, which can be applied to various topics in product creation. For this reason, we tell you about How much is their monthly salary in Mexico?.

What does a systems engineer do?

systems engineer Reviews all aspects of a project or system So that it can work properly or, where appropriate, fix the problem within the project. This can happen in software, for transportation, for product development and manufacturing, among other things.

It was one of the disciplines that has gained a lot of territory in recent years Computer systems engineer Due to advances in technology, which has helped in developing new digital businesses or improving many already established businesses.

Systems engineering salary

According to Glasdoor, in January 2023 in Mexico, the Average monthly salary to the worker 19872 Mexican pesos. The lowest salary on record is 10,000 pesos and the highest is approximately MXN 49,000.