At the beginning of the year, many people tend to become like that changes look Which includes cutting your hair to get rid of split ends, during 12 Months the Scalp It has better growth. If this is your case, then this home remedy will be for you Preferred Because you don’t have to wait until December to have a mane effect.

you just need 3 cooking ingredients And the procedure is very simple, so it will not take you much time to prepare. We tell you how to make this natural recipe so that your hair can grow within a week.

Best home remedy with 3 cooking ingredients to grow hair in 1 week

ingredients

1 liter of Water

5 anise starlit

starlit 1 tablespoon of clove

1 branch of cinnamon

anise | pixels

Method of preparation and use

Step 1

in a place bowl Water Together with anise and clove. When the water starts to get hot, add cinnamon And let the mixture boil.

Step 2

Remove from heat and leave to cool for 8 hours. When the time has passed, filter the mixture. We recommend that you use a file vaporizer To make it easier to apply to the hair.

Step 3

Separate hair into several sections and apply this home remedy from root to tip. Leave it on for 5 hours and then rinse it off with lukewarm water or do your usual washing process. If you have a hair tonic, you can keep it in the fridge and use it the next day.

Benefits of ingredients on hair

the anise Helps restore injured leg bone and stimulates growth. the clove They help your hair not fall out. Meanwhile, cinnamon prevents and achieves hair loss strengthen it. Use this home remedy at least 3 times a week until you start noticing results.

Benefits of ingredients on hair | pixels

Make sure to create a file Allergy test So you check that the ingredients that you will use in this home remedy do not cause an unexpected reaction in your body Scalp.