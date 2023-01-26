UACJ releases articles created by Aptiv

To contribute to the future of mobility and to develop better professionals, the engineers from the Aptiv Technical Center (MTC) have conceived on these frontiers a new subject that they themselves began to teach yesterday to students of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ).

Introduction to Software Testing is a new elective and aims to introduce students to the technology used in automotive software testing, provide them with tools for the workplace, and help them understand various engineering topics and their applications.

This class will be taught from January to May 2023 at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IIT) by Diana Tobias, an engineer from MTC’s Independent Testing and Verification Department and Laboratory in Juarez.

its roots

The Academic Program arose from the experience obtained in 2022 after the establishment of the Test and Verification Laboratory for the development of engineering talents among students of UACJ and the Technological Institute of Ciudad Juárez.

The project started with eight students from different engineering fields, who learned about automating system or software testing, harnessing manufacturing, developing a dashboard for metrics, and supporting manufacturing activities.

This subject is designed for students who have completed at least Chapter 5 of any engineering, have English reading and written comprehension, and have completed Programming 1 and 2, as well as Electrical Circuits 1.

Juan Francisco Hernandez Paz, Director of the International Institute of Technology (IIT), emphasized that it is very important for the university to keep study plans relevant and up-to-date.

This innovative academic year will include topics such as Project Management (ISTQB), Enhancing System Transformations, Introduction to Automotive Standards, Communication Protocols, Software Testing Tools, Configuration Tools, and Test Case Development, among others.

Aptiv is an Irish company, a global technology leader solving mobility challenges through safe, environmental and connected solutions, currently employing more than 77,000 people in Mexico, a country where it has operated for more than 43 years. In Chihuahua it has 9 manufacturing centers and a technical center where it employs more than 20,600 people.

[email protected]