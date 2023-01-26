LIRR Trains Finally Arrived in New York’s Grand Central: After 15 Years of Construction, There’s Already a Connection to JFK Airport via AirTrain

After 15 years of construction, the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) line will finally connect to Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal starting Wednesday, January 25.

The service, known as ‘Grand Central Direct’, will operate Between the LIRR station in Jamaica (Queens) and the new Grand Central Madison stationBuilt below the historic station in Midtown East Manhattan.

The new service will also enable attendance jfk airport users, The largest is in New York, where its AirTrain service connects to LIRR in Queens. MTA is calculated A 20-minute ride between Jamaica Station and Grand Central.

Although the inaugural train will leave Jamaica today at 10:45 am, The three-week trial service will typically run between 6:15am and 8:00pm Monday through Friday and 7am until 11pm on weekends. There will be a new train every half hour at peak times on weekdays and every hour at all other times. All LIRR and Metro-North Railroad services remain unchanged All schedules are always available LIRR Train Time app As for on the MTA portal.

After, after years of delays and cost overruns, Restricted by problems with the ventilation system added one last hurdle, The Grand Central Madison project cost $12.7 billion and took 15 years. Much more than a plan initially estimated in the 1990s at $2.8 billion that would take less than a decade to build, he recalls. Daily news.

Tickets will be accepted to and from Long Island and Penn Station (Manhattan West) points on the Jamaica-Grand Central Line Both terminals are located in the same MTA fare area.

Planning for the project began under Governor George Pataki in the 1990s, but construction didn’t begin until 2008. LIRR’s new Manhattan platforms extend from East 43rd St. to East 48th St. in giant caverns 175 feet below street level.

Last May Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the new train platforms would allow the LIRR to increase the number of morning rush hour trains to New York City from 113 to 158 and the number of rush hour trains to New York City from 98 to 115. To Long Island.

Open to the public since 1913, Grand Central Terminal’s exterior and interior design has won numerous accolades, including a US National Historic Landmark. It is one of the most photographed and surfed tourist attractions in the world, with 67 million passengers annually.second only in traffic in the United States to Penn Station in western Manhattan. In 1998 this huge railway station was re-launched.