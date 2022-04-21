According to Equilar, the 10 highest-paid CEOs in the United States

As every year, Offered the equivalent of 100 An Early Look at CEO Compensation Among America’s Largest Revenue CompaniesWhere is Patrick B. Gelsinger of Intel; Tim Cook of Apple; And Brodcom’s Hook Etan heads the list.

The study includes companies that filed annual proxy returns before March 31, which is considered the “midway point” in the annual proxy season. Thousands of other public companies will submit executive compensation data during April and May.

The first ten equals 100

One. Patrick B. Gelsinger, Intel Corporation

Total compensation: $177,905,400

two. Tim Cook from Apple

Total compensation: $98,734,394

3. Hook-e-tan from Broadcom

Total compensation: $60,703,627

4. Satya Nadella from Microsoft

Total compensation: $49,858.280

5. Thomas M. Routledge of Charter Communications

Total compensation: $41,800,961

6. David Solomon at Goldman Sachs

Total compensation: $39.545,072

7. Gary E. Dickerson Applied Materials

Total compensation: $35.265,559

8. Jonathan M. Jaffe from Lenar

Total compensation: $34,045,217

9. Rick Pickett from Lenar

Total compensation: $34,045,217

10. John Donahoe II, Nike

Total compensation: $32,920.708

To see the full list see here.

Among the main trends and fast food at Equilar this year:

– CEO salaries rebounded from epidemic ‘problems’. Average total compensation increased to $20 million for Equilar 100 CEOs in 2021, which represents a massive 30.8% salary increase among the same companies as of 2020. By comparison, the Equilar 100 senior executives earned 15.5 Million dollars on the previous year’s list.

Increases were observed in all salary components. The average value of shares granted increased 22.7% in 2021, from $8.6 million to $10.5 million. Meanwhile, cash rewards increased 46.4% in 2021, from $2.8 million to $4.2 million.

– As a result of the Covid pandemic, in the past two years, many companies have chosen to reward their CEOs for remaining on the board. And guide their organizations through troubled times with bonuses and stock awards. This trend, combined with the fact that the economy will return to growth in 2021, is likely to contribute to an increase in the overall salary of CEOs of the largest US companies.

– The relationship between CEO compensation and regular employees is skewed from each other. Of Equilar’s 100 companies in 2021, the average CEO pay was 254:1, much higher than the 238:1 ratio found in the 2020 list.

– Less than 10 women drive the Equilar 100. There were only nine women CEOs at Equilar’s 100 subsidiaries in 2021, a slight increase from the six women in the previous year’s study. None of these women are in the top ten in terms of wages. The highest-paid woman on this year’s list is Rosalind J. Brewer, The new CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, which took in $28.3 million in 2021. Brewer is also the 14th highest-paid CEO overall in this year’s study.

Apple Equilar topped the 100 in total revenue for the third year in a row, with revenue exceeding $365 billion in 2021. Berkshire Hathaway’s second-highest profit came with $276 billion in 2021. Overall, the Equilar 100 averaged about $43.8 billion in revenue in 2021, up significantly from $37.4 billion in 2020.

Equilar 100 notes that while many companies are consistent from year to year, due to changes in revenue and floating filing dates, the list is not the same every year.

You may also like:

– The CEO of Intel in 2021 earned the company’s average of 1,711 workers

– Tim Cook gets paid the same as the average wage of 1,400 Apple workers

– Americans need to earn $122,000 a year to feel financially stable