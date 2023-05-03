Jenny Craig is closing down due to financial problems

After four decades of operations, the Jenny Craig Company is closing its doors, according to press reports in the US.

The company, which is best known for its weight control plans and diets, is experiencing financial troubles. It employs more than 1,000 workers and has approximately 500 stores or service centers—including its own franchises and stores—in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

In Puerto Rico, Jenny Craig operates as a franchise and has been around for 34 years. The owner operator is Barbara Wellman.

The future that we do not know. They didn’t tell us anything in Puerto Rico. “Today the bosses are meeting for a meeting,” said one of the employees, who preferred not to be named.

There are eight service centers operated by Jenny Craig in Puerto Rico, among them Carolina and Caguas, bouquetAnd Ponce, Bayamon and San Juan.

So far, the meals are arriving at a warehouse in Puerto Rico and being distributed to different parts of the island. “For now we are continuing with business as usual,” the source said.

The employee said he hopes stores operated under the franchise concept will survive, but that will depend on the agreement the operators reach with the company’s owners, HIG Capital. This company acquired the business in 2019 for an unspecified amount of money.

According to reports from NBC News, Jenny Craig’s staff received an email Tuesday night in which The company informed them that it was closing “due to its inability to secure additional funding.”.

The company attempted to obtain financing to continue its operations. Layoffs and office closures have already begun in some parts of the United States.