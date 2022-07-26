How is a conceptual, solar, and self-driving car that truly showcases style and technology

Polestar Cladrus concept. A completely different look at today’s cars, including solar panels, graphene and Level 5 autonomous driving

Little by little the forms and concepts begin to gather at some common points. Just as sedans disappear from assembly lines and SUVs grow in reverse proportions, Some dot-like lines appear as certain profiles, If the brand logos are removed, they will be confused with each other. They also appear more and more, the models that designers define CUV, and what does Coupe Utility mean, It has a lowered roof that distinguishes it from SUVs.

futuristic concept of Volvo 360Cone of Audi is called the GrandSphereanother more recent, Cadillac Celesteand new light year 0, Sharing a similar view, she Sedans over five meters in length with two or one volumes, with large wheels and a completely unusual interior which looks more like a studio apartment or a modern office than a car cabin.

Harshul Verma’s design for Polestar lacks windows as they are unnecessary. She will drive herself and the sunlight will enter her entire glass dome

It is no coincidence that they are brand concepts that have their own characterwhich was distinguished in the case of well-known car companies, and that The Dutch are repeating in their modelthe first production of a solar-powered electric car, which has already been sold in Europe to a Very high cost like €250,000 per light year.

Well, another elite brand is the creator of a new concept car that was recently revealed, although it is a brand derived from one of the previous ones. This is Polestar, which has gone from being a sports car division of Volvo into a sub-brand dedicated to technological and pioneering cars. And while there are still models of Volvo with the Polestar logojust as it is Mercedes sports car with AMG badgePolestar is on its way to detach itself or differentiate itself from the parent company, just as it did Citroen DS.

The interior can be adapted to needs, with a full armchair and two single chairs that convert into beds for a relaxing flight.

The prototype is called Polestar CladrusWhich is beyond ultra-modern and elegant Graphene-based chassissupplied with transparent solar panels embedded in the roof, Which supplies power to the battery and appliances. But if this quality is not enough, so is the car Designed from scratch to be completely independentBecause he will be able to work with him level 5thanks center Waymo . Sensors at the front of the roof.

The legendary Greek bird Caladrios, known for its healing and regenerative abilities, is the inspiration for the car’s name. With Cladrus, Polestar wants to show The global mission of its products, defending sustainability through recycling of auto parts. And although it is a concept car, the idea is to reaffirm the commitment to using Metals and recycled plastics are all over the car.

It has no windows but no doors either. It enters from the back through the upper dome and the lower floor

Part of the Scandinavian style of soft, simple lines can be seen in the sunroof that runs from front to back, brightening interiors and clearing windows and doors. to the car Enter through that dome on the roof It opens from the back and leads to a ramp that leads directly inside. Cladros has It seats 4 people comfortably and can accommodate up to 5 passengers Indoors, where there is an armchair or sofa and two chairs with armrests opposite it.

Inside, not only are there traces of the car’s shapes, but the wood allows for a warm and sustainable atmosphere.

But this future model Pole Star It doesn’t just work with the sun’s energy alone. like him Light yearthat the electricity captured by the photovoltaic cells has a complement, which in this case is not a lithium-ion battery as in the car in Holland, but batteries based on graphene where it can be used as a super capacitor and power the panels Directly to the electric motor without going through the battery store that energy. Electricity that is not consumed immediately is stored only in the battery, giving it autonomy when the sun is not shining on the car.

