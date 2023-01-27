Netflix will start charging for Password sharing at the end of March

Netflix It will start charging for sharing passwords (passwords) in late March, according to a letter sent to the company’s shareholders. platform flow He asserts that the reason is that there are funds to “invest and improve” the application to watch series, films and documentaries.

“You may have less than 10 weeks left to share your Netflix password with people outside of your household before the company starts charging for the privilege,” it reported. Business interested.

According to the document sent, the cluster will start at the end of the first quarter of 2023. In a letter to shareholders on Thursday (January 19), Netflix said it hopes to “implement paid sharing more broadly” later in the first quarter. That means that by the end of March, you may not be able to provide your password. yours for free.”add mediator.

“Wednesday,” the new Netflix sensation, will have a second season Netflix is ​​canceling one of its great series for 2022 despite its success The 10 most watched series in Netflix history

According to Netflix, the account is shared in over 100 million households and this undermines their “long-term ability to invest in and improve the platform.” Although their terms of use already limit account use to one family, they seek to allow family members to do so more broadly.

“With our introduction of paid sharing, members in many countries will have the option to pay more if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with,” the document sent to shareholders explained.

This measure has already been tested in Peru, Costa Rica and Chile, with the aim of seeing how it affects active subscriptions. However, many users noted that this policy was confusing and that there was no obligation to follow the rule.

Netflix launched a new cheap plan with ads in late 2022 at $6.99 per month. Although it is not yet available worldwide, it is a way to make up for the loss of subscribers that occurred in the last year. Like account sharing fees, the company’s goal is to earn revenue similar to what it was during the pandemic lockdown.