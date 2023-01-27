MB WhatsApp | apk | Download the latest version | January 2023 | Whatsapp Plus | GB | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Are you one of those people who like to talk Whatsapp plus ? The instant messaging app is one of the apps that many like to use to communicate with their loved ones. One of them is MBWhatsApp .

The app is now in a new version and is easy to install. However, you should take into consideration that you can get banned by WhatsApp, so it is always a good idea to check if there is a new WhatsApp update. MBWhatsApp .

Follow all the steps so that you do not face any problems in the future and thus your chats are not lost at all.

Download the latest version of MB WhatsApp: APK 2023

The first thing would be to backup your WhatsApp.

When you have moved all your chats to Google Drive, now completely uninstall regular WhatsApp.

Then you should enter this Link To download the latest version of MB WhatsApp.

To download the latest version of MB WhatsApp. It comes without ads and fully updated.

Best of all, it has all the latest features that regular WhatsApp has implemented, so don’t worry.

Of course, you have to update the APK so as to avoid any kind of ban by WhatsApp.

You can also change the color of the platform, check who has blocked you, and hide the “typing”, among other things.

5 tricks offered by the latest MB WhatsApp APK

Color Change: To do this, go to the WhatsApp Plus settings, then you should click on Universal, Color and there choose the solid color of your choice.

Save your friends' statuses: When you see your friends' WhatsApp statuses, a button will appear that allows you to download any photo or video to your gallery in high quality.

When you see your friends’ WhatsApp statuses, a button will appear that allows you to download any photo or video to your gallery in high quality. View hidden photos whenever you want: Currently, WhatsApp no ​​longer allows you to take screenshots of images that disappear, which is why you have to go to Settings & Privacy and there enable the “Antiver Once” function.

Currently, WhatsApp no ​​longer allows you to take screenshots of images that disappear, which is why you have to go to Settings & Privacy and there enable the “Antiver Once” function. Block everyone from contacting you: Also in the Privacy section you can select who can contact you or who you want to contact you only once and then block them.

Also in the Privacy section you can select who can contact you or who you want to contact you only once and then block them. Find out who changed their profile picture: Every time someone changes their profile picture, a banner will appear telling you that someone has decided to change that picture.

What is Airplane Mode in WhatsApp Plus?

The feature is not in the regular WhatsApp, so you need to download WhatsApp Plus to use it: