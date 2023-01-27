January 27, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

MB WhatsApp | apk | Download the latest version | January 2023 | Whatsapp Plus | GB | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Zera Pearson January 27, 2023 2 min read

Are you one of those people who like to talk ? The instant messaging app is one of the apps that many like to use to communicate with their loved ones. One of them is .

The app is now in a new version and is easy to install. However, you should take into consideration that you can get banned by WhatsApp, so it is always a good idea to check if there is a new WhatsApp update. .

Follow all the steps so that you do not face any problems in the future and thus your chats are not lost at all.

Look: WhatsApp: What does the shrugged woman emoji mean?

Download the latest version of MB WhatsApp: APK 2023

  • The first thing would be to backup your WhatsApp.
  • When you have moved all your chats to Google Drive, now completely uninstall regular WhatsApp.
  • Then you should enter this To download the latest version of MB WhatsApp.
  • It comes without ads and fully updated.
  • Best of all, it has all the latest features that regular WhatsApp has implemented, so don’t worry.
  • Of course, you have to update the APK so as to avoid any kind of ban by WhatsApp.
  • You can also change the color of the platform, check who has blocked you, and hide the “typing”, among other things.

5 tricks offered by the latest MB WhatsApp APK

  • Color Change: To do this, go to the WhatsApp Plus settings, then you should click on Universal, Color and there choose the solid color of your choice.
  • Save your friends’ statuses: When you see your friends’ WhatsApp statuses, a button will appear that allows you to download any photo or video to your gallery in high quality.
  • View hidden photos whenever you want: Currently, WhatsApp no ​​longer allows you to take screenshots of images that disappear, which is why you have to go to Settings & Privacy and there enable the “Antiver Once” function.
  • Block everyone from contacting you: Also in the Privacy section you can select who can contact you or who you want to contact you only once and then block them.
  • Find out who changed their profile picture: Every time someone changes their profile picture, a banner will appear telling you that someone has decided to change that picture.
See also  (Video) The investigation reveals how Amazon destroys thousands of unsold products - Diario La Página

What is Airplane Mode in WhatsApp Plus?

The feature is not in the regular WhatsApp, so you need to download WhatsApp Plus to use it:

  • The button is active in the main bar of your conversations.
  • This, unlike the classic “Airplane Mode” icon on your cell phone, is in the form of a Wi-Fi network.
  • When you press it, a message will appear indicating whether you want to activate it or not.
  • Of course, when you do this, WhatsApp Plus will not allow you to send or receive messages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Netflix will start charging for Password sharing at the end of March

January 27, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

LIRR Trains Finally Arrived in New York’s Grand Central: After 15 Years of Construction, There’s Already a Connection to JFK Airport via AirTrain

January 26, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UACJ releases articles created by Aptiv

January 26, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

MB WhatsApp | apk | Download the latest version | January 2023 | Whatsapp Plus | GB | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

January 27, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Miss Universe 2022 relinquished her crown and announced her new replacement

January 27, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What time does the comet pass in Mexico? History and how to watch half time

January 27, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Medical Sciences in Camaguey with new first-class specialists (+ photos)

January 27, 2023 Zera Pearson