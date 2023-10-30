October 30, 2023

Where is the Michael Kors outlet that sells luxury bags located?

American designer Michael Kors It is one of the most famous brands all over the world and every season its brand is part of the most important fashion shows. As a result, the cost of their products is usually very high Mexico there outlet Allowing you to buy them at auction as originals.

One of the most distinctive items of this fashion expert are his bags, which have become popular over the decades in different countries. In some stores like iron palace, The prices of some of these pieces range between 4,000 and 8,000 pesos.

This was through the user identified as Bigoswhich is from his channel Youtube I went to a clearance boutique. There he showed that, in addition to various models of Bags, there are also shoes and wallets.

In addition to sales, on certain dates the venue also Months without interestwhere payment can be easier.

The colors and designs of these accessories vary greatly and depend on the season, so they will never be “out of style”.

The place is in Plaza Punta Norte, which is located in Edomex, that is Exact location: Hacienda Sierra Vieja Lot 2. Hacienda del Parque Subdivision CP 54769, Cuautitlán Izcali, State of Mexico.

The plaza where the Michael Kors outlet is located opens in The following tables:

– Sunday to Thursday: from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

– Friday and Saturday: from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

the The easiest way to get there It is reached by car, but if public transport is the only option, there are buses departing from Mexico City’s Rosario, Chapultepec or Cuatro Caminos metro.

