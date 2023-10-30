Where is the Michael Kors outlet that sells luxury bags located?

Michael Kors outlet (screenshot/YT and FB)

American designer Michael Kors It is one of the most famous brands all over the world and every season its brand is part of the most important fashion shows. As a result, the cost of their products is usually very high Mexico there outlet Allowing you to buy them at auction as originals.

You may be interested in: Where is the Soriana outlet that offers auctions at up to 90% discount?

One of the most distinctive items of this fashion expert are his bags, which have become popular over the decades in different countries. In some stores like iron palace, The prices of some of these pieces range between 4,000 and 8,000 pesos.

This was through the user identified as Bigoswhich is from his channel Youtube I went to a clearance boutique. There he showed that, in addition to various models of Bags, there are also shoes and wallets.

Michael Kors outlet (screenshot/YouTube)

In addition to sales, on certain dates the venue also Months without interestwhere payment can be easier.

You may be interested in: Where is the Sephora outlet that sells luxury makeup?

The colors and designs of these accessories vary greatly and depend on the season, so they will never be “out of style”.

The place is in Plaza Punta Norte, which is located in Edomex, that is Exact location: Hacienda Sierra Vieja Lot 2. Hacienda del Parque Subdivision CP 54769, Cuautitlán Izcali, State of Mexico.

Michael Kors outlet (screenshot/YouTube)

The plaza where the Michael Kors outlet is located opens in The following tables:

You may be interested in: Where are Vans outlets that offer special editions at auction?

– Sunday to Thursday: from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

– Friday and Saturday: from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

the The easiest way to get there It is reached by car, but if public transport is the only option, there are buses departing from Mexico City’s Rosario, Chapultepec or Cuatro Caminos metro.